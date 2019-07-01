Listen to David Ellefson Team Up with Former Megadeth Shredder Chris Poland On New Song, “Hammer (Comes Down)”

David Ellefson has shared a new song, "Hammer (Comes Down).” The track comes off the Megadeth bassist’s upcoming debut solo album, Sleeping Giants, due July 19 via Combat Records.

"Hammer (Comes Down)" reunites Ellefson with his former Megadeth band mate, guitarist Chris Poland, and also features additional guitars from Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti and Sacred Reich's Joey Radziwill. Other guests include former Machine Head and current Sacred Reich drummer Dave McClain, as well as Thom Hazaert and Flotsam and Jetsam’s Eric AK, who handle vocals.

Said Ellefson about working with Poland, who played on three Megadeth albums, 1985's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!, 1986's Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? and 2004's The System Has Failed, "It was great to reconnect with Chris, musically and personally, who is still, and always has been, one of the most innovative players in metal.”

He continued, "When we were working on putting together the record, Thom had brought up the idea to Chris of him playing on a track, and somehow it all worked out. Add some killer solos from Chris Poland on to a song that already features Mark Tremonti, Dave McClain and Eric AK from Flotsam, and you can only imagine how incredible it came out. It's truly an epic collaboration, and we couldn't be more excited about it."

Sleeping Giants is the companion album to Ellefson’s new memoir More Life With Deth (co-authored with Hazaert), which is due out July 16.

Last month, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. In a Facebook post, Mustaine said that he's already started treatment, but that "most" of the band's scheduled 2019 shows will be cancelled.

"It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before," Mustaine wrote. "I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun.”