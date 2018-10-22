Listen to "Empty Rooms" from Forthcoming Gary Moore Tribute Album

"Empty Rooms," from the forthcoming Gary Moore tribute album, can be streamed above. The track features Neil Carter, who played with Moore and UFO in the 1980s, on lead vocals and keyboards, and former Ozzy Osbourne band member Bob Daisley on bass, harmonica and backing vocals. Also included on the song are Rob Grosser on drums, Illya Szwec on guitar and Rosanna Daisley on backing vocals.
“Empty Rooms” was originally released on Gary Moore’s 1985 album, Run for Cover, and was written by Moore and Carter.
Moore Blues for Gary—A Tribute to Gary Moore will be released October 26 via earMUSIC. The album is the brainchild of Bob Daisley (Rainbow, Ozzy Osbourne), who had played bass with Moore since the early Eighties. It features guest contributions from Steve Lukather (Toto), Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple), John Sykes (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, the Dead Daisies), Jeff Watson (Night Ranger), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Eric Singer (Kiss) and more.
"In my opinion, Gary was one of the best guitarists who ever lived," Bob Daisley said in a statement. "It was an honor for me to have worked with him and to have known him so well."
Moore Blues for Gary—A Tribute to Gary Moore
01. That's Why I Play the Blues
Vocals - Jon C. Butler
Guitars - Tim Gaze
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Clayton Doley
02. The Blues Just Got Sadder
Vocals - Joe Lynn Turner
Lead Guitar - Steve Lukather
Rhythm Guitar And Slide Guitar – Tim Gaze
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Clayton Doley
03. Empty Rooms
Lead Vocal, Keyboards – Neil Carter
Bass Guitar, Harmonica, Backing Vocals – Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Guitars - Illya Szwec
Backing Vocals - Rosanna Daisley
04. Still Got the Blues (For You)
Vocals - Danny Bowes
Guitars - John Sykes
Keyboards - Don Airey
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
05. Texas Strut
Vocals - Brush Shiels
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Guitars - Tim Gaze
Drums - Rob Grosser
06. Nothing's the Same
Vocals - Glenn Hughes
Fretless Acoustic Bass – Bob Daisley
Cello - Ana Lenchantin
Guitars - Luis Maldonado
07. The Loner
Guitars - Doug Aldrich
Drums - Eric Singer
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Keyboards - Don Airey
08. Torn Inside
Vocals, Lead Guitar – Stan Webb
Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar – Bob Daisley
Drums - Darrin Mooney
Keyboards - Lachlan Doley
Advertisement
09. Don't Believe a Word
Vocals, Lead Guitar – Damon Johnson
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec
10. Story of the Blues
Lead Vocal - Jon C. Butler
Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar, Backing Vocals – Bob Daisley
Lead And Rhythm Guitar – Tim Gaze
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Lachlan Doley
Backing Vocals - Rosanna Daisley
11. This One's For You
Vocals - Gus Moore
Lead Guitar - Jack Moore
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec
12. Power of the Blues
Vocals - Joe Lynn Turner
Lead Guitar - Jeff Watson
Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar – Bob Daisley
Drums - Darrin Mooney
Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec
13. Parisienne Walkways
Guitars - Steve Morse
Vocals - Ricky Warwick
Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley
Drums - Rob Grosser
Keyboards - Clayton Doley