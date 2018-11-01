Listen to Former Megadeth Members Nick Menza, Chris Poland and James LoMenzo Play "Wake Up Dead"

A 2014 live rehearsal recording of former Megadeth members Nick Menza, Chris Poland and James LoMenzo playing the 1986 Megadeth instrumental “Wake Up Dead” has surfaced online.

According to a description that accompanies the video, the jam came about after Menza and LoMenzo, who assembled an unnamed project in 2014, invited Poland to add rhythm and lead guitar.

The trio eventually disbanded, after which Menza joined Poland’s project, OHM. On May 21, 2016, Menza collapsed after suffering a heart attack during an OHM show at the Baked Potato in Studio City, California. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Megalife: The Autobiography of Nick Menza" by J. Marshall Craig will be released on December 11 via Post Hill Press. Menza joined Megadeth in 1990 prior to the recording of their fourth album, Rust in Peace, and played with the band for a decade.

Poland was a member of Megadeth for their first two albums, 1985’s Killing is My Business... And Business is Good!" and 1986’s Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?, and played guitar on the original “Wake Up Dead.” He has also played with Mustaine in more recent years.

Lomenzo joined Megadeth in 2006 and appeared on 2007's United Abominations and 2009's Endgame.