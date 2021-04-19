Listen to Gary Moore’s scorching, previously unreleased live take on Freddie King’s blues classic, I’m Tore Down

We recently shared a previously unreleased Gary Moore instrumental, In My Dreams, from the forthcoming compilation album from the late electric guitar legend, How Blue Can You Get.

Now, a second track, a cover of Freddie King’s blues classic, I’m Tore Down, has been unveiled. You can check out Moore’s scorching live take above.

As previously reported, How Blue Can You Get will be released to mark 10 years since the Irish guitar icon and one-time owner of the Greeny Les Paul passed away at the age of 58.

The collection pulls together previously unheard and unreleased deep cuts and alternate versions, including unheard originals like In My Dreams and the “melancholic” Looking at Your Picture.

In addition to I'm Tore Down, there are also versions of Memphis Slim's Steppin' Out and Elmore James' Done Somebody Wrong, as well as a seven-minute, previously unreleased take on the title track, originally by B.B. King.

Among the guitarists who chimed in to pay tribute to Moore’s artistry upon the announcement of the new record was Toto’s Steve Lukather, who said:

“Gary Moore was a force. His intensity, as well as his dynamic sweet soft tones, had such deep feel. He was a master, and I got to watch him play and meet him. He was a very nice man as well. His loss is felt by all who loved him, but we are blessed; we can still hear him play on the records, DVDs, and all that will live forever. He was a one of a kind."

How Blue Can You Get is out April 30 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group and is available for preorder here.