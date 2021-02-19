New Gary Moore album, How Blue Can You Get, to feature unreleased deep cuts and alternate versions

A new album of unreleased Gary Moore material, How Blue Can You Get, will be released to mark 10 years since the Irish electric guitar legend and one-time owner of the Greeny Les Paul passed away at the age of 58.

The collection pulls together previously unheard and unreleased deep cuts and alternate versions, including unheard originals like the ballad In My Dreams and the “melancholic” Looking at Your Picture.

There’s also versions of Freddie King's I'm Tore Down, Memphis Slim's Steppin' Out and Elmore James' Done Somebody Wrong, as well as a seven-minute, previously unreleased take on the title track, originally by B.B. King.

(Image credit: Provogue/Mascot Label Group)

Among the artists who chimed in to pay tribute to Moore upon the announcement of the new album was bluesman and former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden.

"I met Gary Moore in London on 23 October 1970," he said. "He was playing with Skid Row and my band Skinny Cat were opening that Friday. We were roughly the same age, dressed in a similar way, except for the beret he wore! We got along well – I immediately realized how good he was, but I also noticed that he was easy going, he cared about the support group and made an effort – believe me, that wasn't always the case."

Added Steve Lukather, "Gary Moore was a force. His intensity, as well as his dynamic sweet soft tones, had such deep feel. He was a master, and I got to watch him play and meet him. He was a very nice man as well. His loss is felt by all who loved him, but we are blessed; we can still hear him play on the records, DVDs, and all that will live forever. He was a one of a kind."

Said Black Stone Cherry singer and guitarist Chris Robertson, "Gary Moore took the blues and turned it on its head for me. His ferocity and his style of playing definitely has been an influence on me. There's a ferociousness on what he does that can't be matched."

How Blue Can You Get is out April 30 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group, and you can check out In My Dreams above.

And to preorder the album, head here.