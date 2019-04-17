Listen to Paul Gilbert’s New Song, “Things Can Walk to You”

Paul Gilbert has shared the video for his new song, “Things Can Walk to You.” The track comes off his forthcoming album, Behold Electric Guitar, due May 14 via Mascot Label Group. You can check it out above.

Explained Gilbert: “One of my goals in moving to Portland was to live in a neighborhood where I could ‘walk to things.’ I looked forward to getting daily exercise by walking to local restaurants and shops, and getting some fresh outdoor air. I found a website called ‘Walk Score,’ which rated the walkability of any address, and the area where I moved was rated high, and seemed perfect.

“It turns out that walkability not only attracts exercising musicians, but also attracts homeless people with their shopping carts, brimming with garbage, and leaving a trail of hypodermic needles.

“This led me to comment to a friend, “When you can walk to things… Things can walk to YOU.”

He continued: “So I used the power of music to transform a callous rant into a soulful slide guitar melody, and guitar solo that builds and builds until it earns its place as the closing musical statement on my album.”

Behold Electric Guitar features Brian Foxworth on drums, Asher Fulero on keyboards and New Orleans legend Roland Guerin on bass. Due to his expertise in "one mic" recording, and his stellar track record with artists like Joe Satriani, Gilbert chose John Cuniberti to produce the album.

Gilbert also announced new dates in support of the album. You can check out the itinerary below.

Paul Gilbert tour dates:

