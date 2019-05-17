Listen to Steve Vai Get His Country on with Montgomery Gentry on "King of the World"

Steve Vai has lent his prodigious guitar talents to a new song from country act Montgomery Gentry, guesting on the duo’s "King of the World." You can listen to the track above.

The song comes off Montgomery Gentry’s new EP, Outskirts, which arrives in the wake of the tragic death of Troy Gentry. In September 2017, just hours before the duo was set to perform a concert in New Jersey, a helicopter carrying Gentry, crashed, killing both of the passengers.

In the wake of the crash, Gentry’s musical partner, Eddie Montgomery, sorted through some of the unused songs from the recently completed sessions for their album, Here's to You. Those songs now appear on the Outskirts EP.

In addition to “King of the World,” the new EP includes covers of Merle Haggard’s “What Am I Gonna Do with the Rest of My Life” and Darrell Scott’s “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”

For more information, head to MontgomeryGentry.com.