Live and Bush Team Up for ‘Alt-Imate’ Co-Headlining Tour

Live and Bush have announced "The Alt-Imate Tour," a co-headlining summer run that will see the two acts celebrate the 25th anniversary of their respective breakthrough albums, Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone.

The trek kicks off June 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut and wraps September 8 in Rochester, Michigan.

Said Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, "We are thrilled to be touring this summer with Live. The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music. Looking forward to seeing you all this summer."

"Bush is a great band and Gavin is a super passionate singer and performer. I'm really looking forward to spending the summer with them," said Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. "I know the fans are going to get one hell of a show."

Both Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone were released in 1994, and boasted hit singles like "Lightning Crashes" "Selling the Drama" and “I Alone” (Throwing Copper) and "Glycerine," "Comedown" “Everything Zen” and "Machinehead" (Sixteen Stone). The records have sold more than 20 million units combined.

"It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people," Kowalczyk said. "And I still totally get off on celebrating this music with them. With Throwing Copper, we were taking on big things with a big sound. Love, truth, birth, death, philosophy, religion, spirituality—we were asking the perennial questions and poking around for answers with this massive and dynamic sound. It attracted people from all over the world. We were inviting them to imagine that rock and roll could be a valid forum for exploring these types of things—we built it and they came."

"Sixteen Stone propelled us onto the musical landscape," Rossdale said. "Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people's lives and that is the highest compliment available. We've continued to make music that resonates with people."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.

Bush / Live "The ALT-IMATE Tour" dates:

Jun. 06 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino - The Grand Theater

Jun. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jun. 08 - Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park - Sound of Music Festival

Jun. 11 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Jun. 13 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jun. 14 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

Jun. 15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 26 - Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

Jul. 27 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino

Jul. 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Jul. 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Aug. 02 - Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

Aug. 03 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Aug. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 07 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 09 - Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

Aug. 11 - Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino

Aug. 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

Aug. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 23 - Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo

Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Aug. 27 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

Aug. 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 30 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sep. 04 - Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sep. 06 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 07 - Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

Sep. 08 - Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre