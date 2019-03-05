Live and Bush Team Up for ‘Alt-Imate’ Co-Headlining Tour

Live and Bush have announced "The Alt-Imate Tour," a co-headlining summer run that will see the two acts celebrate the 25th anniversary of their respective breakthrough albums, Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone.
The trek kicks off June 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut and wraps September 8 in Rochester, Michigan.
Said Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, "We are thrilled to be touring this summer with Live. The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music. Looking forward to seeing you all this summer."
"Bush is a great band and Gavin is a super passionate singer and performer. I'm really looking forward to spending the summer with them," said Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. "I know the fans are going to get one hell of a show."
Both Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone were released in 1994, and boasted hit singles like "Lightning Crashes" "Selling the Drama" and “I Alone” (Throwing Copper) and "Glycerine," "Comedown" “Everything Zen” and "Machinehead" (Sixteen Stone). The records have sold more than 20 million units combined.
"It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people," Kowalczyk said. "And I still totally get off on celebrating this music with them. With Throwing Copper, we were taking on big things with a big sound. Love, truth, birth, death, philosophy, religion, spirituality—we were asking the perennial questions and poking around for answers with this massive and dynamic sound. It attracted people from all over the world. We were inviting them to imagine that rock and roll could be a valid forum for exploring these types of things—we built it and they came."
"Sixteen Stone propelled us onto the musical landscape," Rossdale said. "Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people's lives and that is the highest compliment available. We've continued to make music that resonates with people."
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.
For more information head over to BushOfficial.com and Freaks4Live.com.
Bush / Live "The ALT-IMATE Tour" dates:
Jun. 06 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino - The Grand Theater
Jun. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jun. 08 - Burlington, Ontario, Canada @ Spencer Smith Park - Sound of Music Festival
Jun. 11 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Jun. 13 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jun. 14 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
Jun. 15 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul. 26 - Appleton, WI @ Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
Jul. 27 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino
Jul. 28 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Jul. 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Aug. 02 - Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
Aug. 03 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Aug. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 07 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 09 - Tuolumne, CA @ Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair
Aug. 11 - Tucson, AZ @ AVA Casino
Aug. 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
Aug. 20 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 23 - Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
Aug. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Aug. 27 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
Aug. 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 30 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sep. 04 - Dayton, OH @ The Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sep. 06 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 07 - Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
Sep. 08 - Rochester, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre