Lizzy Borden Guitarist Dario Lorina Joins Black Label Society

As we reported exactly a month ago, Black Label Society recently parted ways with longtime guitarist Nick Catanese, aka "the Evil Twin."

It turns out the band has replaced Catanese with Lizzy Borden guitarist Dario Lorina.

Yesterday, Lizzy Borden frontman and namesake Lizzy Borden posted the following note on the band's Facebook page:

"We are extremely proud and happy for Dario Lorina on being selected as Black Label Society’s new guitarist. It’s been an amazing ride performing all around the world with Dario. He is a true professional and an incredible blues-driven artistic guitarist adding so much to the Borden sound.

"It was a privilege for me to have him on my left side for the last four years, and I know Zakk [Wylde], his band and their fans are going to love Dario as we all do. Dario will be missed in the Borden camp, but he will always be one of us and we wish him all the luck in the world — Lizzy"

Lorina released his first solo recording, Dario Lorina, on September 10 through Shrapnel Records. For more about the guitarist, visit his official website.

Wylde and the rest of Black Label Society have been holed up in Wylde's personal recording studio the past few months recording their much-anticipated new album, which is set for a spring 2014 release through EOne. For more about the new album, check out the all-new February 2014 issue of Guitar World, which you can check out HERE.

Stay tuned to blacklabelsociety.com or facebook.com/blacklabelsociety for more information.