A Look at Some of the Guitar Fails That Bind Us All

As guitar players, we’re united by feelings and experiences that non-musicians just can’t understand.

Typically, the first things that come to mind when discussing a subject like this would be “that feeling” when you’re on stage ripping an epic guitar solo, the satisfaction of finally nailing a Steve Vai lick or the moment you purchase your dream guitar.

What’s less obvious, but even more potent, however, are the failures that we endure as guitar players. From breaking a brand-new guitar string during the re-stringing process to silencing your own thrash metal session by accidentally stomping on your guitar cable, guitarists have to deal with a lot of little speed bumps on the road to rock immortality.

What brings us together is that no matter your skills on the instrument, at least a few of the incidents featured in the video below will inevitably happen to all of us, and it’s these trials that form an unspoken bond between us and all our guitar brethren.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.