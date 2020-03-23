Lose yourself in the Walrus Audio Mako Series D1 Delay pedal's dazzling array of sounds

We saw a lot of gear at this year's NAMM show - enough that it was sometimes difficult to remember one pedal, guitar amp or electric/acoustic guitar from another. One piece of gear that unquestionably stood out from the lot though, was the Walrus Audio Mako Series D1 delay pedal.

Featuring five custom-tuned programs - Digital, Mod, Vintage, Dual and Reverse - the pedal covers an incredible array of sounds. No matter what you throw at it - from twangy riffing to spare, single-note leads - the D1 can add a touch of drama and beauty to just about anything.

Guitar World's own Paul Riario got a glimpse of the pedal at the show, and - thanks to the friendly folks at Walrus - was recently able to take a deep dive into the pedal's many, many sounds and features.

You can see his findings for yourself in the demo video above.

For more info, stop by Walrus Audio.