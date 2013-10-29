Lou Reed's Cause of Death Revealed: Liver Disease

Liver disease has officially been declared the cause of singer Lou Reed's death.

Following his liver transplant at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in April, Reed said he was "bigger and stronger than ever" and called himself "a triumph of modern medicine, physics and chemistry," The New York Times reports.

However, according to Dr. Charles Miller, Reed returned to the clinic last week and discovered his disease could no longer be treated. As a result, he returned home.

"We all agreed that we did everything we could," Miller said.

Reed died Sunday, October 27, at age 71. Several artists have posted tributes to the influential former frontman of the Velvet Undergound. His former Velvet Undergound bandmate John Cale said, "The world has lost a fine songwriter and poet…I’ve lost my ‘school-yard buddy’." David Bowie added, “He was a master.”

Pearl Jam covered “I’m Waiting for the Man” in Baltimore, Phish covered “Rock and Roll” in Hartford. At the Bridge School Benefit Concert, which took place over the weekend, My Morning Jacket covered the Velvet Underground’s “Oh! Sweet Nuthin’” with Neil Young, Elvis Costello, Jenny Lewis and others on hand.