“I told Lou Reed, ‘Can I get the double bass out of the car? Because this song is a bit jazzy’”: British bass legend Herbie Flowers, best known for his work with David Bowie and Paul McCartney, dies aged 86

Flowers recorded over 20,000 sessions and his distinctive jazz-informed bass heavily features on Lou Reed's Walk on the Wild Side and Bowie's Space Oddity

Herbie Flowers playing double bass
(Image credit: Jazz Services/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Bass icon Herbie Flowers, best known for his thick, jazzy-style bass tone on tracks like Lou Reed's Walk on the Wild Side and David Bowie's Space Oddity, died on September 5 at the age of 86. The news was confirmed on Facebook by a close relative.

“Lorraine’s beloved uncle, Herbie Flowers, passed on yesterday. While we knew and loved him as Uncle Herbie, his musical contributions have likely touched your lives as well. He played bass on many of the songs from the golden age of rock,” wrote Kevin J Conklin, the husband of Flowers’ niece.

