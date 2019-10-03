Lowden celebrates 45 years with the new O-25 Anniversary acoustic

Lowden has announced the O-25 45th Anniversary, a new limited-edition acoustic guitar designed in celebration of the company’s 45 years of operation.

The guitar, which will be available in an extremely small run of 45 examples, boasts custom appointments that hearken back to the model that helped to make the company’s name, the L-25.

Said company founder George Lowden, "Back in the late '70s, the 25 was regarded as the Lowden. Its richness, warmth and power are true Lowden characteristics. The 0-25 has gone on to be used around the world by a vast array of artists in every style and genre imaginable."

The O-25 45th Anniversary features Indian rosewood back and sides and a red cedar top, along with a five-piece mahogany and Indian rosewood neck.

(Image credit: courtesy of Lowden)

There are also plenty of distinctive touches, including the vintage Lowden logo on the headstock, figured mahogany bindings and inlays, a custom sound hole label, a custom back strip and a custom 45 inlay on the guitar’s heel cap. There’s even a limited-edition 45th Anniversary Lowden t-shirt, to boot.

The O-25 45th Anniversary is available full body, cutaway and left-handed versions, and sells for £3,595 (approx. $4,454) street.

To order one, find a Lowden dealer near you.