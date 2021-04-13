Lucy Dacus announces new album, Home Video, shares wistful new single, Hot & Heavy

Virginia indie-rocker Lucy Dacus has announced her third album, Home Video, due for release on June 25 via Matador, and unveiled new single, Hot & Heavy.

The new track sees the singer-songwriter meld rich layers of rhythm guitar textures with a yearning, nostalgic vocal.

“I thought I was writing Hot & Heavy about an old friend, but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself,” explains Dacus.

“So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don't want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn't approve of me now, and that's embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

Recorded at Nashville’s Trace Horse Studio in August 2019 with collaborators Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch, Home Video also features Dacus’s boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, who contribute backing vocals on two tracks.

Dacus will perform Hot & Heavy on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight (April 13), and is set to tour the US in September/October 2021, with support from Bachelor, Bartees Strange and Shamir (dependent on date).

Home Video is available to preorder now.