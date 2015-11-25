Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Remaining 2015 Tour Dates Due to Gary Rossington's Health

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced they'll be canceling or rescheduling their two remaining 2015 dates so that founding member Gary Rossington can recuperate from his recent heart procedures.

Rossington, 63, Skynyrd's only remaining original member, suffered a heart attack in October.

The band had shows scheduled in Loveland, Colorado, December 4 and Mescalero, New Mexico, December 5.

Lynyrd Skynyrd have plans to resume touring next year and are among the acts slated for the annual Tortuga Music Festival April 15 to 17 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, Florida. We'll keep you updated.