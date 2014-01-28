Mötley Crüe Announce Final Tour: "Our Job Here is Done"

After more than three decades together, Motley Crue are calling it quits. Officially.

In fact, their announcement is so official that they've even signed a "cessation of touring" agreement, which takes effect at the end of 2015, in front of media in Los Angeles today.

In celebration of their big announcement, the band will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight and on CBS This Morning tomorrow.

"We always had a vision of going out with a big fucking bang and not playing county fairs and clubs with one or two original band members," drummer Tommy Lee said in a statement. "Our job here is done."

The band's final tour — which will be presented by Dodge, by the way — will kick off in North America July 2 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and reach 72 markets before hitting international territories in 2015. You can check out all the North American dates below.

“When it comes to putting together a new show we always push the envelope and that’s part of Motley Crue’s legacy,” said bassist Nikki Sixx. “As far as letting on to what we’re doing, that would be like finding out what you’re getting for Christmas before you open the presents. We think in an age of too much information, we’d like to keep some surprises close to our chest until we launch the final tour.”

Spoiler alert: It seems Alice Cooper will part of the band's final tour.

"Real hard rock bands are hard to find these days," said Cooper in a statement. "Motley has always gone on stage with one attitude and that's to blow the audience away. That's exactly how we do it. Putting Motley Crue and Alice Cooper together is going to be just what this summer really needs. We're going to go out there and tear it up, and I can't wait to see Motley on stage. Motley Crue and Alice Cooper. A match made in ... Armageddon?"

As documented in the cessation of touring agreement, the band will not tour — ever — after this final tour.

“Other bands have split up over rancor or the inability of people to get along, but this is mutual among all four original members and a peaceful decision to move on to other endeavors and to confirm it with a binding agreement,” said the band's attorney, Doug Mark.

TOUR DATES: