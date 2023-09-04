“All the pedals should be put in a big pile and we should light ’em on fire”: Mac DeMarco is synonymous with woozy vibrato guitar – but he hates pedals

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The hugely prolific singer-songwriter dubs pedals “cheap pieces of s**t with crappy electronics” – and don’t even mention patch cables or power supplies…

Mac DeMarco performs on Day 2 of Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
(Image credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images)

Mac DeMarco is one of the humble vibrato effect’s most famous advocates. His early albums, 2 and Salad Days, brought the woozy, seasick sound back to indie rock – so much so that he is practically synonymous with warble, relying on TC Electronic Shaker and Boss VB-2 pedals to deliver his trademark sound on live stages. Yet in a new interview, the maverick Canadian singer-songwriter has revealed he really, really doesn’t like pedals.

“I was just talking to my sound guy. I was sitting around the table outside and I was telling him how much I hate guitar pedals,” DeMarco told Music Tech.

“They’re stupid. They’re cheap pieces of shit with crappy electronics. It’s just crap in the path. I don’t like crap. I don’t care if it makes you sound like Jimi Hendrix or whatever. I don’t want it. I don’t want it! It just stresses me out thinking about it.

“And the cables that people use in between them. Oh, man. And then the power – crappy. Everything’s crappy. It’s just crappy. And I don’t want them crapping up my shit. No crap.”

And while the guitarist admits he does use a small pedalboard live, he’d rather go without.

“Yeah, no more pedals,” he concludes. “All the pedals should be put in a big pile and we should light ’em on fire.”

On the fact of it, it’s a bold statement from one of his generation’s most prolific indie-guitar forces – lest we forget, DeMarco released a 199-track album at the start of 2023.

Yet, if you break down his comments, it’s clear the singer-songwriter’s issue isn’t with the actual sonic impression of effects themselves; rather, it’s the specific trappings of pedals – hence his grievances with cables, signal integrity and power supplies – and the stress of hitting stompboxes when you’re focusing on playing guitar and singing.

To us, it sounds like an artist who just experienced a mid-tour pedalboard malfunction – and anyone who has to frantically troubleshoot their patch cables in the middle of a set can probably relate.

DeMarco seems to go in circles with his pedal philosophy. In a 2019 Reverb interview, he shared that he “hated effects” until he heard New Zealand singer-songwriter Connan Mockasin’s chorus-heavy 2011 album Forever Dolphin Love.

From there, the Canadian maverick experimented with effects on his Fostex VF80 multitrack recorder and Alesis MicroVerb rack unit, which led him onto his true love: vibrato, which he affectionately dubs “a little jiggle”.

At that time, he had a relatively well-stocked pedalboard, featuring a TC Electronic Shaker Mini vibrato, two MXR Carbon Copy delays, a TC Electronic HOF Mini, TC Electronic HyperGravity Mini, JHS Colour Box and Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner.

Now, it sounds as if that has been trimmed down to just the tuner, vibrato and an impulse response for his acoustic guitar. But if pedals are to be avoided, might we suggest an amp with a built-in vibrato to further simplify the rig down the line?

If you want to avoid the kind of pedal gripes that have clearly frustrated DeMarco, check out our in-depth guide to how to build a guitar pedalboard.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.