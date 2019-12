As part of last weekend's Record Store Day, Machine Head released a 10-inch single with the "demo" version of a new song, "Killers & Kings."

P.S.: The B-side of the single is a cover of Ignite's "Our Darkest Days."

Machine Head are hard at work in the studio working on their eighth full-length album. Stay tuned for details!