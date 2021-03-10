Mad Professor introduces versatile new Electric Blue II Chorus – Vibrato pedal

Mad Professor has released an updated version of its Electric Blue Chorus, the Electric Blue II Chorus and Vibrato pedal.

The expanded circuit is housed in an equally pedalboard-friendly package, which offers up a simple-to-use, yet versatile, control layout.

By combining vintage technology and modern engineering, the Electric Blue II seeks to provide "analog modulation like never before", offering up a wide sonic spectrum of warm, bright, old-school and contemporary tones.

A toggle switch dictates which mode is selected, with speed, depth, mix and tone controls being responsible for dialing in extra modulation nuance.

While the chorus mode is designed to deliver a range of rich, traditional chorus effects and faster faux-Leslie type tones, the vibrato side seeks to provide an expansive and expressive vocabulary.

In addition, the depth and speed controls can create deep, swirling rotary effects, while the mix parameter lets you carefully curate the desired combination of wet and dry signals.

The tone knob works alongside these controls to explore modern and sparkly sounds.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mad Professor) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Mad Professor) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Mad Professor)

Said designer Jyrki Rahkola, "We really wanted the vibrato effect to stand out too, so that it would be in equal level in astonishing tone with the chorus effect."

The Mad Professor Electric Blue II Chorus Vibrato pedal will be available in April 2021, and will list for €170 (approx. $205).

For more information in the meantime, head over to Mad Professor.