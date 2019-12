(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Madonna's longtime guitarist, Monte Pittman, recently visited Guitar World HQ in New York City to demonstrate a little something he's obviously been working on in his spare time: a killer shred-guitar version of Madonna's 1987 hit single, "La Isla Bonita."

You can watch him "crank up the heat" on one of his boss's favorite tunes below. Note that the actual shredding starts right around the 2:40 mark.

For more about Pittman, visit montepittman.com.