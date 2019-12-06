Man tapes dustpan to face, plays Smoke on the Water using nothing but sweep argpeggios

For reason number 1,362,546 why YouTube continues to be an incredible place to witness awesome, absurd and just plain “huh?” feats of electric guitar playing wonderment, Guitar World presents this recently-posted clip from Bradley Hall, in which the rather impressive player performs that old six-string standby, Smoke on the Water, using nothing but sweep arpeggios.

The performance pretty much speaks for itself, with Hall, Ibanez seven-string in hand, transforming the song's intro, verse and chorus riffs into glorious, over-the-top sweeps patterns – an idea that, we must admit, we’re shocked Yngwie didn’t come up with first.

And because he’s ever the showman, Hall also performs all these extraordinary sweeps with dustpans and brushes taped to his body and face.

It’s all a bit, um, odd, but then again, this is also a man who once painted his face red with black and white stripes and played Eruption backwards.

For more Bradley Hall, head over to his official YouTube channel.