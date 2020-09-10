Manson updates John Paul Jones Signature E-Bass with new pickups and finishes

Manson Guitar Works has been building signature models for Led Zeppelin bass guitar great John Paul Jones for several years, and now the company has announced updated specs for that model, the John Paul Jones E-Bass.

New for the 2021 edition is the addition of USA Aguilar pickups and circuits, with the updated version sporting twin DCB humbuckers equipped with dual ceramic magnets and 42-gauge Formvar wire.

These pickups feed into Aguilar’s OPB-2 preamp (offering +/-18dB of boost and cut at 40Hz and +/- 16dB of treble boost and cut at 6.5 kHz), offering clean headroom, improved dynamics and a uniform magnetic field across the tonal spectrum.

Additionally, the new E-Bass is available with a “Luthiers Choice” maple top option, which Manson touts as exuding deeper-than-standard figuring, as well as a Satin Black Transparent finish in place of a gloss Vintage Sunburst finish.

For more information on the John Paul Jones Signature E-Bass, head to Manson Guitar Works.