Manuel Gardner Fernandes turns Jared Dines ‘glitch’ diss into a T-shirt

Back in December, a number of YouTubers alleged several Instagram guitarists were ‘faking’ their incredible technique, with Jared Dines’ takedown of harmonic-fingerstyle ace Manuel Gardner Fernandes a particular sticking point for many fans - especially after a series of live videos proved the haters wrong.

Since then, the pair have made peace, and Fernandes has even paid tribute to Dines’ own words from that since-deleted video with a commemorative T-shirt.

Available via Fernandes’ alt-metal band Unprocessed’s official store, the white tee boasts the immortal phrase ‘hands don’t glitch like that’, which Fernandes has worn as a badge of honor rather than an accusation in the wake of last year’s drama.

But before you cry ‘beef!’, Dines has given the shirt his full approval. In an Instagram post, Dines said, “I love this. I also love everyone tagging me in it talking shit like i should be upset about it. He hit me up to okay it with me first, and I said it was hilarious. #nobeef”

Truly heart-warming stuff. For more from Manuel Gardner Fernandes, check out our in-depth interview with the percussive Instagram star.