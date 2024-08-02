“The way he managed Tim Henson's solo… Speechless!” Marcin brings virtuosic acoustic playing to mainstream TV – and tackles Tim Henson’s guest solo with a mid-song guitar switch – in Late Show performance

The percussive guitar extraordinaire wowed with his ambidextrous modern acoustic playing

Marcin Patrzalek
(Image credit: Nick Fancher)

Compared with the overdriven glory of an electric guitar, the humble acoustic isn’t always seen as being quite as cool. Polish percussive virtuoso Marcin is on a mission to invert such thoughts, and he’s just ripped his new single Classical Dragon on mainstream TV to help his cause.

The guitarist featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the lead track from his forthcoming debut album, Dragon In Harmony, a collection of vibrant covers and guest-smattered originals. Tim Henson and Portugal The. Man’s John Gourley are two noteworthy features.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.