“I’m finally making an artistic statement that is cohesive. The dragon is in harmony”: Fingerstyle virtuoso Marcin has announced his debut album – and the first single features Polyphia’s Tim Henson in fiery form

By
published

He's been endorsed by Steve Vai and jammed with Mateus Asato, now the viral virtuoso has announced his debut album, Classical Dragon

Marcin Patrzalek
(Image credit: Nick Fancher)

The viral fingerstyle and percussive acoustic virtuoso Marcin Patrzalek (AKA Marcin) will release his long-awaited debut album, Dragon in Harmony on September 13, showcasing the acoustic guitar exploits that convinced us to describe him as “one of the most talented guitarists of his generation.”

Not many guitarists can boast of having a signature Ibanez guitar and the fascination of Steve Vai before the release of their debut album, but Marcin Patrzalek is no ordinary guitar player.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.