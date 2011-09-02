Marilyn Manson Names New Album 'Born Villain'

Yesterday, shock rocker Marilyn Manson debuted a new, Shia Lebeouf-directed music video for a tune called "Born Villain." Today, Manson has confirmed that Born Villain will indeed be the title of his upcoming eighth studio album.

The follow-up to 2009's The High End of Low, Born Villain is expected to be released sometime this fall.

Manson posted the following message on his official website earlier:

"Born Villain is the title of the new Marilyn Manson album. While looking to experiment in unlikely collaborations, I met Shia, and we spent a long night at my studio. After seeing Maniac, his short film, which is somewhat inspired by Man Bites Dog, I was astonished by his directing ability. So I shared quite a few of my favorite inspirations in art, literature, and obviously film. I was impressed with how Shia digested my world, and made what I’d like to think, is both an homage and a mockery of the history of cinema. We ended up writing a short film. The score is from my new album, and is, in the words of Macbeth, 'Full of sound and fury.'"

