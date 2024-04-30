“I’m really sorry we didn’t get to work together”: Mark Knopfler and Jeff Beck were planning a collaborative album before Beck died

By Matt Owen
published

Beck's last-ever recording featured on Knopfler's recent all-star charity single

Mark Knopfler and Jeff Beck
(Image credit: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto / R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Mark Knopfler has revealed he and Jeff Beck were planning to work together on a full-length collaborative album before Beck passed away.

In the new issue of Guitar Player, the Dire Straits icon discussed his recent all-star charity single Going Home (Theme from Local Hero), which featured a huge range of A-list contributors, including Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa and countless others.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.