Mark Knopfler’s hotly anticipated Guitar Heroes charity single – a nine-minute extended cut of his iconic instrumental Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) – has finally arrived.

First announced in early February, the track sees the Dire Straits legend share the six-string spotlight with a borderline absurd number of his guitar-playing peers (more than 50), all of whom have come together to record in support of Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

A one-minute snippet of the song was teased a few weeks back – leading to a rather entertaining game of ‘spot the guitar hero from their chops’ – but now the full version has been officially released.

The star-studded list of contributors includes Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, Tony Iommi, Peter Frampton, Pete Townshend, Susan Tedeschi, Steve Vai, Sheryl Crow, Slash, Joan Jett, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Urban, Ronnie Wood and Steve Lukather, as well as many, many others.

Perhaps the most impactful guest spot, though, comes from Jeff Beck, with the Guitar Heroes single playing host to the late Stratocaster master’s final recording.

And, as had been previously confirmed, it is Beck who actually opens the track, having been given the floor to weave together some ultra-dynamic, unaccompanied lead lines over the extended intro.

Coming in before the arrival of the rhythm section – or another other lead guitar – Beck is given free rein to loosely improvise around the main melody’s motif, turning in a powerful, reverb-soaked 20-second scene-setter that sits atop a swelling pad.

It’s a fitting final recording from Beck, who can be heard tapping into his trademark fingerstyle tones and tight dynamic turnarounds to deliver an especially emotional opener for the song.

“Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding,” Knopfler said of the late guitar legend’s efforts. “I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

“It was absolutely meant to be,” added Guy Fletcher, Knopfler’s long-time collaborator, of Beck’s recording. “And what he did with it, it just brings you to tears.”

As mentioned, Beck is one of a huge number of guitar heroes to feature on the song. Indeed, the track has been described as “an unprecedented line-up of some of the greatest guitarists in history”, and for good reason.

(Image credit: Peter Blake / Teenage Cancer Trust / Sony BMG)

“I really had no idea that it was going to be like this,” Knopfler reflected. “It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

“Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord...man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic.

“And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another.”

As was the case with the sneak preview from earlier this month, there’s no official commentary on who is playing what over the course of the nine-minute track. With that in mind, the game of ‘spot the guitar hero from their chops’ must go on – at least, that is, until an official video arrives next week, which will apparently reveal all.

“Next week a video will be released identifying each performer across the piece,” a press statement read. “For now, fans can take their educated guesses by listening out for each distinctive style on this extraordinary record.”

The Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes version of Going Home (Theme from Local Hero) is available now.

Find out more at Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes are…

Joan Armatrading, Jeff Beck, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Guy Fletcher, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, Zucchero.