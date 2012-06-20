Mark Tremonti Pushes Release Date for Debut Solo Album to July 17

Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced a July 17 release date for his debut solo album, All I Was. The album was originally slated for a July 10 release.

Tremonti's solo debut features Erid Friedman on rhythm guitar and Garret Whitlock on drums, while his Creed/Alter Bridge bandmate Brian Marshall will handle bass duties live.

And speaking of live, the band recently announced their first-ever live performance, which will take place in Tremonti's hometown of Orlando, Florida on the album's release date. The band will perform All I Was in its entirety at the sold-out show at the Social.

All I Was is due out on Tremonti's own FRET12 Records.

