Marty Friedman Announces 'Inferno' Track Listing and Spring Tour with Gus G

Former Megadeth and Cacophony guitarist Marty Friedman has released more details — including the complete track listing — pertaining to his upcoming solo album, Inferno.

He's also announced several spring tour dates with Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. You can check out all the current dates below.

The album, which will be released May 27 in the U.S. through Prosthetic Records, was recorded primarily in Los Angeles with engineer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Children of Bodom) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth).

It features what Friedman recently told Guitar World is "the most intense writing and playing I can do."

The album includes guest appearances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho, Skyharbor's Keshav Dhar and Revocation guitarist David Davidson. Also included is Friedman's first songwriting collaboration with Jason Becker since the pair played together in Cacophony.

Inferno even includes a mash-up with Jørgen Munkeby of "blackjazz" act Shining, plus two tracks featuring vocals by Danko Jones.

Here's the complete Inferno track listing:

01. Inferno

02. Resin

03. Wicked Panacea (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

04. Steroidhead (feat. Keshav Dhar) Listen below!

05. I Can't Relax (feat. Danko Jones)

06. Meat Hook (feat. Jørgen Munkeby)

07. Hyper Doom

08. Sociopaths (feat. David Davidson)

09. Lycanthrope (feat. Alexi Laiho & Danko Jones)

10. Undertow

11. Horrors (co-written by Jason Becker)

12. Inferno reprise

The current Friedman/Gus G dates are listed below.

MARTY FRIEDMAN and GUS G LIVE DATES:

5/1 Tampere,FL - Klubi #

5/2 Helsinki, FL - Nosturi #

5/3 Stockholm, SW - Stockholm Rocks Festival #

5/5 Gothenburg, SW- Tradgarn #

5/7 Malmo, SW - KB #

5/9 Krakow, PL - Lizard King #

5/10 Warsaw, PL - Progreja #

5/12 Munich,DE - Backstage #

5/13 Colmar, FR - Grillen #

5/15 Essen, DE - Turock #

5/16 Zoetermeer, NL - De Boerderij #

5/17 Hasselt, BE - Muziekodroom #

5/18 Uden, NL - De Pul #

5/20 Savigny Le Temple, FR - L’impriente #

5/21 London, UK - O2 Academy Islington #

5/22 Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall #

#with Gus G.