Massive Pink Floyd Reissue Campaign Starts in September

Pink Floyd and EMI Music, whose association dates from 1967, announce a comprehensive release schedule, to be launched Sept. 26, encompassing CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, SACD, digital formats, viral marketing, iPhone apps and a brand-new "Best Of" collection.

The band recently signed an agreement with EMI that has allowed the development of a multi-format program of packages, many containing archive material that has been collated during an extensive process between EMI and Pink Floyd for a range of media formats.

The releases, under the banner Why Pink Floyd…?, are designed to appeal to a cross-section of their fans, with music to excite first-time listeners, while super-deluxe box sets will cater to dedicated fans, allowing them to immerse themselves in multi-disc sets, containing alternate takes, unreleased tracks, restored live concert screen films and a live recording of the legendary Dark Side Of The Moon performance at Wembley in 1974.

A series of different listening experiences have been specially created for this release: in addition to remastered CD’s called Discovery and the Immersion CD / DVD / Blu-ray / memorabilia box sets will be a series of Experience Editions – coupling one classic album with a further disc of related content from that album to offer a deeper listening experience.

Coming Sept. 26:

Expanded deluxe and special edition versions of Pink Floyd masterwork The Dark Side Of The Moon, in a 6-disc Immersion box set and Experience 2-disc versions, as well as a collectors’ vinyl LP and various digital formats. Plus 14 studio albums, digitally remastered will be available separately or as a box set.

Coming Nov. 7:

Wish You Were Here 'Immersion' 5-disc and 'Experience' 2-disc editions, both of which will include bonus material from the band’s 1974 Wembley dates, including a 20-minute tour de force live rendition of ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’, as well as a unique recording of ‘Wish You Were Here’ featuring the legendary jazz violinist, Stephane Grappelli. A collectors’ vinyl LP will also be available, as will various digital formats.

Released simultaneously will be A Foot In The Door - The Best Of Pink Floyd, a collection of their most well known songs, contained on one album for the first time.

The long-awaited 5.1 version of Wish You Were Here, mixed by James Guthrie, will also be released in parallel via independent label Acoustic Sounds.

The Wall, which has sold 25-million double sets and has become a cultural and political touchstone over the last three decades, will be afforded the same exhaustive treatment on February 27, 2012, with deluxe packages including a 7-disc Immersion set and a 3-disc Experience edition. A collectors’ vinyl LP will also be available, as will various digital formats.

Pink Floyd’s official website, www.pinkfloyd.com, will be given a substantial relaunch. Pink Floyd’s Facebook page now has more than 11 million followers.