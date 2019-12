Mastodon have just premiered their latest music video, a stunning animated piece for the track "Dry Bone Valley," which can be seen below.

The video was animated and directed by renowned artist Tim Biskup.

"Dry Bone Valley" is taken from the band's latest album, The Hunter, which landed at No. 5 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

The Hunter is out now via Reprise Records.