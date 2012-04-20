Mastodon Streaming Feist Cover, Feist Streaming Cover of Mastodon's "Black Tongue"

One of the more bizarre releases scheduled for Record Store Day tomorrow is a 7-inch split single featuring metal titans Mastodon and pop/indie songstress Feist.

After meeting backstage at an episode of Later with Jools Holland, the musicians concocted the idea to cover each other's songs. You can hear the results of this meeting of the minds below.

Other releases scheduled for tomorrow include Metallica's Beyond Magnetic EP on silver vinyl, as well as two live releases from Ozzy Osbourne.

Feist - "Black Tongue"

Mastodon - "A Commotion"