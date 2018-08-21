Mastodon's Brent Hinds is Selling Studio and Stage Guitars and Other Gear

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has joined up with online musical instrument marketplace Reverb.com to sell off items from his personal collection. According to Hinds, all the gear for sale has been used in the studio and onstage with the band.

"There comes a time in your life when you have to get rid of everything and for me, that time is now," Hinds told Reverb. "The music gear I’m selling in my Reverb shop is legitimate shit. All of it was heavily used—all over the world on tour, in the studio, and beyond. A lot of early Mastodon work was created on this gear."

Among the items featured in the Brent Hinds Reverb Shop are:

- A one-of-a-kind Robert Randolph Custom Sierra 13-string pedal steel guitar that Hinds bought from renowned pedal-steel guitarist Robert Randolph over a decade ago and played on Once More ‘Round the Sun and Cold Dark Place.

- A cream 1981 Gibson Flying V electric guitar that has traveled all over the world with Hinds and Mastodon.

- A First Act Custom Shop Lola Double Neck electric guitar played on Crack the Skye and used live during the tour that supported the same album. Hinds helped design the guitar, which is the only one in existence.

- A Hammond Colonnade full-sized church organ used on every Mastodon record made up until Crack the Skye was released.

- A black 2008 Gibson Flying V ‘67 Reissue electric guitar used on tour and to record several of Mastodon’s earlier records, including Oblivion and Crack the Skye.

- A black Dean V 79 Classic electric guitar and a red Calzone standing road case, both of which were used extensively on tour.

The Official Brent Hinds Reverb Shop will launch on August 23. All items in the shop will ship with a signed and embossed Certificate of Authenticity. For more information, head to Reverb.com.

