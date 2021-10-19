Matt Bellamy and Manson Guitar Works tease Back to the Future-inspired DL-OR signature model

Matt Bellamy became Marty McFly and took a trip Back to the Future in a recent video posted to social media by Manson Guitar Works, which teased the imminent arrival of an all-new ‘80s-themed signature guitar.

In a quick-fire mini-film trailer that hit all the Back To The Future nails flush on the head, the Muse frontman embraces his inner time traveller – thanks to some film-accurate costume appointments – and hops into the film’s Flux Capacitor-powered DeLorean.

It’s the iconic car that seemingly gives Bellamy’s new guitar its name – the DL-OR – which, after some small-screen cinematic visuals that will give fans of the film an intense wave of ‘80s nostalgia, is revealed to be arriving on October 26.

Due to the nature of the video, there really isn’t much to go on, but there is enough to decipher the guitar’s striking silver sparkle finish, and its pickup configuration comprising a bridge humbucker and a neck P-90.

For those who are familiar with Bellamy’s massive Manson collection, the tease won’t come as much of a surprise. After all, the Muse man was built a Manson DeLorean – dubbed the Silver Manson – by Hugh Manson as his first custom guitar, and used it live up until the start of the Black Holes and Revelations tour in 2006.

It can also be seen in action during the Hyper Music music video – which you can check out below – as well as in the videos for Butterflies & Hurricanes, Dead Star and the US version of Stockholm Syndrome.

Now, it seems the pair are reviving that one-off custom build for a factory production line – a revelation that will no doubt enthuse fans of both Back To The Future and Muse.

And, if the new-for-2021 version is anything like its predecessor, it will come equipped with a smorgasbord of electronics. Though it seemingly ditches the piezo found on the original, it does feature the body-mounted Z.Vex Fuzz Factory controls below the bridge.

When announced, the model in question will be Bellamy’s second signature six-string of the year to take inspiration from an iconic vehicle found in popular culture, following the release of the Knight Rider-styled KR-1 guitar.

If Bellamy and Manson plan on continuing this famous car theme, who knows what could be next? Perhaps one that takes inspiration from the Aston Martin DB5 in James Bond? The Mini Cooper from The Italian Job? Or how about the Ectomobile from Ghostbusters? The possibilities are endless.

Stay tuned for updates, which will come in thick and fast on October 26.