Manson launches new Knight Rider-inspired Matt Bellamy signature model

Manson Guitar Works has unveiled the latest in its line of Matt Bellamy signature guitars, the KR-1.

With visuals inspired by Knight Rider’s vehicular star KITT, the KR-1 features a Stealthy Dry Satin Black finish, complete with black Gotoh hardware and a striking red Manson logo on the headstock.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

This being a model for the Muse frontman, the alder-bodied T-type is KITTed out with a versatile sonic arsenal, encompassing a Sustainiac Sustainer – controlled by custom black paddle switches – and a Manson PF-1 bridge pickup.

A coil-tap switch adds further flexibility, with Manson touting everything from “angular ‘alt’ brightness” to “full-fat humbucker-driven punch”.

And for anyone playing the guitar in the black of Knight, Manson has equipped a set of glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side dots to guide players around the ebony fingerboard and maple neck.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Two versions of the guitar will be available: the KR-1 is limited to 80 pieces worldwide, and comes with a printed A5 certificate and Manson-exclusive Hiscox hardcase.

But there’s also the ultra-limited K1T-1 edition, limited to a mere 20 instruments, and boasting red anodized Manson custom hardware, as well as a larger A4 hand-signed certificate.

KR-1 and K1T-1 models start at £2,499 (approx $3,470). For more info, head over to Manson Guitar Works.