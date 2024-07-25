“I was inspired by one of my favorite players – you may recognize some of his signature licks”: Matteo Mancuso, one of the hottest guitar players on the planet right now, has written a virtuosic tribute track to Paul Gilbert… on baritone

By
published

Mancuso uses his mesmerizing fingerstyle technique – and a peachy Bacci baritone – to honor one of his biggest guitar influences on Paul Position

Matteo Mancuso
(Image credit: Press)

Matteo Mancuso, one of the guitar world’s most electrifying talents in recent memory, has released his latest single – and it’s a tribute to fellow electric guitar virtuoso Paul Gilbert, titled Paul Position.

By now, Mancuso’s playing shouldn’t need an introduction. After sharing his equally-inspiringly-named debut single Drop D (yes, it’s performed in drop D tuning) last year, Mancuso’s clout has continued to increase exponentially, with many guitar fans – pros and amateurs alike – hailing his mind-melting technical abilities.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.