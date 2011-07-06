Mayan Post First Part Track-By-Track Commentary on New Album, 'Quarterpast'

Members of the Dutch symphonic death metal band Mayan have posted the first of three parts of a track-by-track commentary on their new album, Quarterpast. The album is set for North American release on July 12 via Nuclear Blast Records.

'Symphony Of Aggression' - "The most complex song, guitar-wise and the easiest to record. Frank [Schiphorst, guitarist] used a Bo-El MC7 with a Seymour Duncan JB in the bridge, and for the clean part a different MC7 with a thicker neck. We have Floor, Simone, Henning, Mark and Arien already singing in this opening track. During the recordings, we were very open minded and used all singers' qualities.”

'Mainstay Of Society (In The Eyes Of The Law: Corruption)' - "Originated from the outro guitar lick of track one’s ‘Symphony Of Aggression'. Frank jammed this lick at the end of ‘Symphony’ and Mark wrote the base of ‘Mainstay’ in just one afternoon, based only on this lick. This one also includes the hardest guitar riff to play. It's a track with mainly grunts, just some female vocals by Simone in the chorus.”

'Quarterpast' - “The boys choir was recorded in London for our album, originally to be used in another song; however, the way they performed made us decide not to and put different music underneath, to give it an extra eerie feel.”

'Course Of Life' - “Typical spontaneous song written at Mark's place around the same time a multi-track fart-song was recorded. You don’t wanna know. Mark pressed ‘play’ on that certain recording later on, windows open. Great to see the faces on those people on their bicycles passing by!”

The tracks "Celibate Aphrodite" and "Drown The Demon" from Quarterpast can be heard on the band’s on the band’s Facebook page.

Quarterpast features guest vocalist performances from Simone Simons (Epica) and Floor Jansen (REVAMP, ex-AFTER FOREVER), among others.