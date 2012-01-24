Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Premiere Music Video for "Open Your Eyes" Starring Danny Trejo

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster have just premiered their new music video for their track "Open Your Eyes." You can check out the video below, courtesy of FEARnet.

Starring in the video is none other than Danny Trejo, a friend of the band's director, Scott Hansen.

"We've always been huge fans of Danny Trejo," said vocalist Dallas Taylor. "We were on the same flight a few years ago, but I didn't get a chance to meet him. Ever since then, I've wanted him to be in one of our videos. Never in a million years did I think it would happen, so this is really special for us."

The band's new album, IV, is out now.