Meat Loaf Announces March Release Date for New Album

Iconic rocker Meat Loaf is set to release a new full-length album titled Hell in a Handbasket on March 13.

"Hell In A Handbasket is the most personal record I've ever made," said the singer. "It's really the first record I've ever put out about how I feel about life and how I feel about what's going on at the moment."

He added: "Making this album was a great experience, and I hope my fans enjoy hearing it as much as I did making it."

Production duties for Hell In A Handbasket were handled by Paul Crook.