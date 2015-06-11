Meet the Vo Wond, a Stylus That "Excites, Sustains and Controls" Guitar Strings' Vibration — Video

You use stomp boxes to affect your guitar’s signal. How about something that lets you change your tone right at the source: the guitar’s strings?

Vo Inventions’ Vo Wond lets you vibrate the strings of your guitar individually to create string- and flute-like sounds.

If that sounds like an EBow, you're only halfway there, because the Vo Wond also features a pressure-sensitive tip that senses how hard you squeeze it. The harder you squeeze, the more power it delivers to the vibrating tip, producing changes in the resulting timbres.

The Vo Wond also uses haptic feedback to send vibrations back to the user’s hand, to provide a sense of physical interaction with the device and the guitar.

Paul Vo, the founder of Vo Inventions, has some solid credentials. He’s the creator of the technology behind the Moog Guitar and Moog Lap Steel, which controls the amount of energy within the strings to modify the guitar's performance capabilities.

Vo calls his method of acoustic sound design Acoustic Synthesis, a trademarked name that pretty much says it all.

In addition to the Vo Wond, Vo has created the Vo-96 Acoustic Synthesizer, a device that controls the vibrations of an acoustic guitar’s strings, resulting in some pretty amazing sounds and performance capabilities that are highly musical and within the performer’s control.

Check out the Vo-96 and Vo Wond in the videos below.

And for more information about Vo’s devices, visit Vo Inventions.

Vo-96

Vo Wond