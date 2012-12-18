Megadeth Commence Work on Fourteenth Studio Album

After some speculation from fans that 2011's Thirteen might have been the band's last record, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine made it official last night via Twitter that the band had started work on their fourteenth studio album.

"Johnny made it in," wrote Mustaine. "Record 14 is officially underway. Clips to upload tomorrow. Thrashin' time!"

Based on that, it would appear that producer Johnny K is once again manning the boards for Megadeth after working with the band on Thirteen. It's unclear at this time how the album be released, as Megadeth recently ended a lengthy, if a bit rocky, relationship with Roadrunner Records.

"Today marks the end of an era with Roadrunner," Mustaine announced earlier this month. "Hopefully we can finish strong with a Grammy."

Megadeth are nominated alongside Lamb of God, Anthrax, Marilyn Manson, Iron Maiden and Halestorm for the Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance award.