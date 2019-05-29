Megadeth Detail New Album Reissues

Megadeth have announced expanded reissues of three catalog albums, 2007’s United Abominations, 2009’s Endgame and 2011’s TH1RT3EN, via BMG on July 26.
All three albums are newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Machine Head) and include rare live bonus tracks on the CD versions.
United Abominations features a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Out on the Tiles,” Endgame includes a live version of “Washington is Next!” and TH1RT3EN boasts a live version of “Public Enemy No.1.”
In addition to the CD reissues, all three albums will be available on vinyl.
The new packages follow similar reissues of The World Needs a Hero and The System Has Failed earlier this year.
You can check out the full track listings below.
United Abominations track list:
1. Sleepwalker
2. Washington is Next!
3. Never Walk Alone… A Call to Arms
4. United Abominations
5. Gears of War
6. Blessed Are the Dead
7. Play for Blood
8. Á Tout le Monde (Set Me Free) (featuring Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil)
9. Amerikhastan
10. You’re Dead
11. Burnt Ice
CD Bonus Track
1. Out on the Tiles
Endgame track list:
1. Dialectic Chaos
2. This Day We Fight!
3. 44 Minutes
4. 1,320’
5. Bite the Hand
6. Bodies
7. Endgame
8. The Hardest Part of Letting Go… Sealed with a Kiss
9. Head Crusher
10. How the Story Ends
11. The Right to Go Insane
CD Bonus Track
12. Washington Is Next (live)
TH1RT3EN track list:
1. Sudden Death
2. Public Enemy No.1
3. Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)
4. We the People
5. Guns, Drugs & Money
6. Never Dead
7. New World Order
8. Fast Lane
9. Black Swan
10. Wrecker
11. Millennium of the Blind
12. Deadly Nightshade
13. 13
CD Bonus Track
14. Public Enemy No.1 (live)