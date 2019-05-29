Megadeth Detail New Album Reissues

Megadeth have announced expanded reissues of three catalog albums, 2007’s United Abominations, 2009’s Endgame and 2011’s TH1RT3EN, via BMG on July 26.

All three albums are newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Machine Head) and include rare live bonus tracks on the CD versions.

United Abominations features a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Out on the Tiles,” Endgame includes a live version of “Washington is Next!” and TH1RT3EN boasts a live version of “Public Enemy No.1.”

In addition to the CD reissues, all three albums will be available on vinyl.

The new packages follow similar reissues of The World Needs a Hero and The System Has Failed earlier this year.

You can check out the full track listings below.

United Abominations track list:

1. Sleepwalker

2. Washington is Next!

3. Never Walk Alone… A Call to Arms

4. United Abominations

5. Gears of War

6. Blessed Are the Dead

7. Play for Blood

8. Á Tout le Monde (Set Me Free) (featuring Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil)

9. Amerikhastan

10. You’re Dead

11. Burnt Ice

CD Bonus Track

1. Out on the Tiles

Endgame track list:

1. Dialectic Chaos

2. This Day We Fight!

3. 44 Minutes

4. 1,320’

5. Bite the Hand

6. Bodies

7. Endgame

8. The Hardest Part of Letting Go… Sealed with a Kiss

9. Head Crusher

10. How the Story Ends

11. The Right to Go Insane

CD Bonus Track

12. Washington Is Next (live)

TH1RT3EN track list:

1. Sudden Death

2. Public Enemy No.1

3. Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)

4. We the People

5. Guns, Drugs & Money

6. Never Dead

7. New World Order

8. Fast Lane

9. Black Swan

10. Wrecker

11. Millennium of the Blind

12. Deadly Nightshade

13. 13

CD Bonus Track

14. Public Enemy No.1 (live)