Megadeth Detail Album Reissues with BMG

Megadeth have announced expanded reissues of two catalog albums, 2001’s The World Needs a Hero and 2004’s The System Has Failed, via BMG on February 15.

Both albums, which have been out of print on CD for five years, are newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Machine Head) and include rare live bonus tracks.

The World Needs a Hero features a live version of a bonus track from that album, “Coming Home,” while The System Has Failed offers live takes of “Time” from 1999’s Risk and “Use the Man” from 1997’s Cryptic Writings, as well as “The Conjuring,” from 1986’s Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

The albums will be released on February 15. For pre-order information, head here.

The World Needs a Hero track list:

1. Disconnect

2. The World Needs A Hero

3. Moto Psycho

4. 1000 Times Goodbye

5. Burning Bridges

6. Promises

7. Recipe For Hate…Warhorse

8. Losing My Senses

9. Dread And The Fugitive Mind

10. Silent Scorn

11. Return to Hangar

12. When

13. Coming Home (CD Bonus Track)

The System Has Failed track list:

1. Blackmail The Universe

2. Die Dead Enough

3. Kick The Choir

4. The Scorpion

5. Tears In A Vial

6. I Know Jack

7. Back in The Day

8. Something That I’m Not

9. Truth Be Told

10. Of Mice and Men

11. Shadow of Deth

12. My Kingdom

13. Time / Use The Man (Live) (CD Bonus Track)

14. Conjuring (Live) (CD Bonus Track)