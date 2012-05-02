Megadeth Release Official "Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)" Lyric Video

Megadeth have released an official lyric video for their song "Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)" from their latest album, Thirteen (buy on iTunes). Watch the video below.

Thirteen, which was produced by Johnny K, was released as special HD audio release back in March, along with Dream Theater's A Dramatic Turn of Events.

Megadeth will be hitting the road with Rob Zombie later this month for a co-headlining tour that includes stops at Rock on the Range and Rocklahoma. Tour dates can be found below the video.