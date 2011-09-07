Megadeth Unveil Album Art, Track Listing for 'TH1RT3EN'

Megadeth have just revealed the cover artwork and the final track listing for their upcoming new album, TH1RT3EN. You can check out both below.

"This record is the culmination of my work over the 13 records I recorded," said Dave Mustaine of the new album. "There are moments on TH1RT3EN that capture my every emotion, and other moments where I am releasing feelings I never knew existed! My proudest moments of my musical career are captured on .”

TH1RT3EN is set for release on November 1 through Roadrunner Records.