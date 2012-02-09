Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says Neck Surgery Was a Success

You may remember that a neck injury to Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine nearly forced the band to pull out of last year's Big Four show at Yankee Stadium. Mustaine told reported before the game that he would be heading straight back to the doctor after the show, and would likely face surgery.

Dave's back on the road back now with the latest incarnation of Gigantour -- which features Megadeth performing alongside Volbeat, Lacuna Coil and Motorhead -- and his neck seems to be doing just fine. Detroit Free Press recently caught up with Mustaine to ask him about his neck surgery.

"My neck is completely recovered," he said. "The surgery was a breeze. The doctor I used ... did Peyton Manning's surgery. Fortunately, my recovery time has been a lot faster than Peyton's. He was in before me and I'm out playing before him. I wish him well in his recovery."

When asked if he could still headbang, Mustaine replied: "I can headbang, but I've found with the limitation of, 'Do I want to headbang or do I want to be in a wheelchair?'"

