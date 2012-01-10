Members of Rock and Metal Communities Send Good Vibes to Tony Iommi

As we had the displeasure of reporting yesterday, Black Sabbath guitarist -- and the widely recognized father of heavy metal -- Tony Iommi has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is working with his doctors to devise the best treatment plan possible.

The press release sent out made a plea for "good vibes" to be sent Iommi's way, and members of the rock and metal community are doing just that. Here are just a few of the ones posted so far.

Mikael Akerfeldt (Opeth): "Just read the news, and it's perplexing and shocking to say the least. On behalf of the band and, I'm confident to say, the whole population of rock music lovers in the world, we all wish for a swift recovery for Tony. Get well!"

Pantera: "Our thoughts & prayers go out to Tony Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer. Hoping for no pain & a fast recovery!"

Randy Blythe (Lamb of God): "I absolutely insist that every single follower of mine, religious or not, send a prayer up for Tony Iommi. He has been diagnosed with lyphoma. It's in its early stages — Sabbath is writing a new record, and they are continuing to. Iommi is the reason heavy metal exists. Pray for him. You pray to Crom, Odin, yourself — don't care who. Just send up some positive vibes for Tony Iommi."

Disturbed: "DISTURBED FANS; PLEASE SEND YOUR PRAYERS/GOOD VIBES/BEST WISHES FOR A COMPLETE AND SPEEDY RECOVERY TO TONY IOMMI. WITHOUT HIM AND SABBATH, NONE OF US WOULD BE HERE."

Revolver Magazine: "We are hoping that Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi gets well soon."

Zakk Wylde: "Big BL get well wishes out to Lord Iommi!!!"

Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne): "I'm in shock to hear the news about Tony Iommi. Get well soon 'Iron Man'!! Your biggest fan."

Slash: "Best wishes for a full recovery to Tony Iommi."

Sebastian Bach: "All hail the mighty Tony Iommi. & FUCK YOU, Cancer."

Glenn Hughes: "Prayers please for my brother Tony Iommi... We all pray for a full, speedy recover from cancer.... Much love…"

Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest): "My thoughts go out to Tony Iommi and I wish him a fast and full recovery."