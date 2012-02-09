Merle Haggard to Tour Again After Brief Illness

Country music legend Merle Haggard is gearing up for the road again after a brief illness that had him sidelined for several shows.

The dates that were postponed in January are now rescheduled for April, and Haggard’s previously booked tour with his longtime band, The Strangers, will begin as planned on February 28 in Tucson, Arizona, at the Fox Theatre.

“I’m feeling good and ready to get back on the bus," Haggard said in a press release. "Thanks to all for their powerful prayers that led to my speedy recovery. I’m rehearsing with the band and looking forward to playin’ and singin’ again.”

Haggard's new album, Working in Tennessee is available now.

Merle Haggard on tour 2012:

2/28 Tucson, Arizona Fox Theatre

2/29 Anaheim, CA The Grove

3/1 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

3/2 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Casino

3/3 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino

3/5 & 3/6 Folsom, CA Three Stages at Folsom Lake College

4/11 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium

4/12 Pigeon Forge, TN Country Tonite Theatre

4/13 Florence, IN Ballerra Casino & Resort

4/14 Greensboro, NC War Memorial Auditorium

4/15 Columbia, SC The Township Auditorium

4/16 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

4/17 Shippensburg, PA The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

4/19 Torrington, CT Warner Theatre

4/20 Portsmouth, NH The Music Hall

4/21 Atlantic City, NJ Harrah’s Atlantic City-The Concert Venue

4/22 Springfield, OH Clark State Performing Arts Center

4/25 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium

4/26 Paducah, KY Four Rivers Center

4/27 Lula, MS Isle of Capri Casino

